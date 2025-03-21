How to buy tickets for John Legend's 'Get Lifted' Tour

John Legend announced this week that he'll be going on a world tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 2004 album Get Lifted. Legend made the announcement on Instagram this past Tuesday, writing, "I'm so excited to announce that I'm heading back on the road for the Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour! Join me and my band for an unforgettable performance of the entire Get Lifted album—the album that introduced me to the world—plus a few favorites from my career that *all of you* know and love."

Get Lifted earned Legend his first three Grammy Awards, which began his journey to EGOT status. The tour will take Legend across Europe and the United Kingdom this spring before arriving Stateside in August. Here's everything you need to know about how to see John Legend in person when he hits the road later this year including when and where to buy tickets and the full tour schedule.

When is John Legend's 2025 tour?

John Legend will kick off his 2025 "Get Lifted" tour in Glasgow, Scotland on May 27, 2025. He will tour Europe and the United Kingdom in May and June, and tour the US and Canada between August 23 and Dec. 9, 2025.

Who else is performing at John Legend's "Get Lifted" Tour?

Legend will be backed by his full band on the 2025 tour. As of now, no opening acts or special guests have been announced.

When do tickets for the John Legend's tour go on sale?

General ticket sales for John Legend's Europe tour dates general ticket sales begin on Friday, March 21. For the North America dates, the presale begins on Wednesday, March 26 with general sale starting on Friday, March 28. You can sign up for presale access and alerts on Legend's website.

John Legend 2025 tour tickets cost:

Tickets for the European leg of the tour run between €65 ($70) and €200 ($216) depending on the location and availability. Tickets are also available for resale on trusted third party vendors like StubHub starting at €158 ($171).

Where is John Legend touring in 2025:

John Legend will be touring several international cities including London, Paris and Amsterdam, and 32 dates across the US and Canada, starting his North American tour in Highland Park, IL and ending in Oakland, CA.

John Legend 2025 Tour Dates:

May 25 — OVO Hydro — Glasgow, UK

May 29 — Co-op Live — Manchester, UK

May 30 — Utilita Arena Birmingham — Birmingham, UK

June 1 — The O2 — London, UK

June 2 — Ziggo Dome — Amsterdam, NL

June 5 — Accor Arena — Paris, FR

June 7 — Olympiahalle — Munich, DE

June 12 — Heartland Festival — Kværndrup, DK

June 14 — Vaulen Open Air Festival — Stavanger, NO

Aug. 23 — Ravinia — Highland Park, IL

Aug. 24 — Ravinia — Highland Park, IL

Sept. 2 — Wolf Trap — Vienna, VA

Sept. 3 — Wolf Trap — Vienna, VA

Sept. 28 — Hollywood Bowl — Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 18 — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory — Dallas, TX

Oct. 19 — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land — Houston, TX

Oct. 21 — Zoo Amphitheatre — Oklahoma City, OK

Oct. 23 — Saenger Theatre — New Orleans, LA

Oct. 24 — Synovus Bank Amphitheatre — Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA

Oct. 26 — Hard Rock Live — Hollywood, FL

Oct. 28 — St. Augustine Amphitheatre — St. Augustine, FL

Oct. 29 — Live Oak Bank Pavilion — Wilmington, NC

Oct. 30 — Red Hat Amphitheatre — Raleigh, NC

Nov. 4 — Barclays Center — New York, NY

Nov. 5 — The Met — Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 7 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway — Boston, MA

Nov. 8 — Foxwoods Resort Casino — Mashantucket, CT

Nov. 10 — Schottenstein Center — Columbus, OH

Nov. 11 — Fox Theatre — Detroit, MI

Nov. 13 — Fallsview Casino — Niagara Falls, ON

Nov. 14 — Place Bell — Montreal, QC

Nov. 16 — Fishers Event Center — Indianapolis, IN

Nov. 17 — The Factory — St. Louis, MO

Nov. 19 — Paramount Theatre — Denver, CO

Nov. 20 — Maverik Center — Salt Lake City, UT

Nov. 22 — Thunder Valley Casino — Lincoln, CA

Nov. 23 — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park — San Diego, CA

Dec. 3 — Rogers Arena — Vancouver, BC

Dec. 5 — WAMU Theater — Seattle, WA

Dec. 7 — Theater of the Clouds — Portland, OR

Dec. 9 — Paramount Theatre — Oakland, CA