How to buy discounted tickets for the Weeknd's 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour'

It's a big year for Abel Tesfaye, the artist better known as The Weeknd. He just released his 6th studio album album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, to critical acclaim, and he'll be making his feature film debut alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan in an accompanying film of the same name, which is set for a May 16 theatrical release. And on top of all that, he'll be heading out on a major stadium tour starting on May 9. The tour will also feature supporting acts Playboi Carti and Mike Dean. Tickets are on sale to the general public now.

Here's everything you need to know about how to see The Weeknd in person during his After Hours Til Dawn 2025 tour.

When is the After Hours Til Dawn Tour?

The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour began on May 9 in Phoenix, AZ. The tour runs through Sept. 3.

Who is performing at the After Hours Til Dawn Tour?

The Weeknd will be joined by Playboi Carti and Mike Dean on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

When do tickets for the Weeknd's tour go on sale?

Tickets for the Weeknd's tour went on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 7. Due to high demand, a second show, on July 4, has been added in Las Vegas, and fans can grab tickets and concert/hotel packages for that newly-added show now by clicking here.

The Weeknd 2025 tour tickets cost:

Tickets for the Weeknd's tour start between $61 and $150 depending on the venue, and reach upwards of $750 for VIP packages. Tickets are also available for resale on trusted third party vendors like StubHub starting at $83.

Another way to score seats — and discounted ones at that: SeatGeek. Right now, SeatGeek is offering 20% (up to $25) off tons of tickets — including to The Weeknd!

Where is the Weeknd touring in 2025:

The Weeknd will be coming to 24 cities on his 2025 tour, including U.S. cities like Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The tour will also feature several Canadian dates in Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Toronto.

The Weeknd 2025 Tour Dates:

05/09/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/24/25 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

05/30/25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

05/31/25 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/05/25 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

06/06/25 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

06/10/25 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

06/14/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

06/21/25 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

06/25/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

06/26/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

06/28/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

07/04/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

07/05/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

07/08/25 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium

07/12/25 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

07/15/25 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

07/19/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

07/24/25 – Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

07/27/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/28/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/30/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/02/25 – Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium

08/07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/12/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

08/15/25 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/21/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

08/24/25 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

08/27/25 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

08/30/25 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

09/03/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Watch the trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow

While you wait for the Weeknd's upcoming tour, you can check out the trailer to Hurry Up Tomorrow, arriving to theaters in May.