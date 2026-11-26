Much of the U.S. is facing foul weather for Thanksgiving, with a storm in the East forcing the postponement of Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade and strong winds and king tides prompting flood warnings and knocking out part of a city pier in the West.

The strengthening storm along the Eastern Seaboard raised worries about how the annual parade's massive balloons would fare in the wind-swept canyons between Manhattan's skyscrapers. Macy's said in a statement that it was postponing the event until Saturday in an abundance of caution after consulting with city officials.

High winds, heavy rains and flooding plagued both coasts, complicating holiday travel, though the days leading up to Thanksgiving are typically far busier on the roads and in the airports than the holiday itself.

The storm was expected to hamper air travel at eastern U.S. airports Thanksgiving Day into Friday morning, with reduced visibility, greater turbulence, strong winds and aircraft icing, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts were expected to hit 50 mph (80 kph) or higher along the Interstate 95 corridor. The weather service posted wind advisories from northern Georgia to most of the mid-Atlantic to southern New England. All of New Jersey was under a state of emergency, declared by Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday night.

Winter storm warnings and watches were posted for parts of Missouri and Illinois, with up to 13 inches (33 centimeters) of snow expected around St. Louis by Thursday afternoon.

King tides continued surging on the West Coast, with coastal flood warnings issued from Southern California to the San Francisco area to the Oregon and Washington coasts. King tides occur when the gravitational pulls of the moon and sun align to raise water levels. Their effects this year are being amplified by the ongoing super El Niño, which has warmed the ocean, leading to an increased volume of seawater.

A video showed a massive wave tearing down a portion of the pier in the city of Pacifica, California, on Wednesday and slamming it into the ocean. Officials had closed the L-shaped pier in the summer after finding cracks in the structure.

North of San Francisco, Marin County officials issued an evacuation warning for residents of beachfront properties in Stinson Beach, saying large waves expected through the afternoon could send water and debris into roads and homes. The warning was lifted later Wednesday but authorities advised people to stay away from the beach as large waves continue to pound the area.

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