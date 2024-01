The Miami Heat are beefing up for the second half. According to multiple reports, the Heat are acquiring Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick.

The Charlotte Hornets are trading Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat for a 2027 first-round pick and Kyle Lowry, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

This story will be updated