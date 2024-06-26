'Happy Place' Netflix series in the works: A guide to all the Emily Henry books becoming movies, TV shows

Whether you're avidly consuming romance novels or merely passing through the aisle at a bookstore, you've likely seen the name Emily Henry. A young adult-turned-adult fiction writer from Cincinnati, Henry has, in recent years, taken the literary world by storm — and now, her compelling (and often spicy) tales of modern romance are getting the Hollywood treatment.

Since publishing her first adult romance novel, Beach Read, in 2020, Henry's churned out a book a year — People We Meet on Vacation, Book Lovers, Happy Place and Funny Story. While Funny Story only hit bookshelves in April, the first four novels are on their way to being adapted for the screen.

Here’s a look at all of Henry’s upcoming adaptations, starting with her most recently optioned.

Happy Place

Year it was published: 2023

What's it about? College sweethearts Harriet and Wyn were once the perfect couple — but they haven't spoken in six months since their brutal split, which they have yet to tell their friends about. Failing to avoid one another, the exes find themselves on their annual friend group vacation where everyone thinks they're still together. Harriet and Wyn agree to conceal the truth of their relationship status, but soon realize neither of them has actually moved on.

What's happening with the adaptation: Netflix optioned the novel for Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, Deadline reported on June 25. The streamer plans to adapt the book as a series, and is in the early stages of assembling a writers' room.

Rumored cast: Henry took to Instagram to confirm that no one has been cast yet.

"When they are, they will be actors in their late 20s to early 30s," she wrote. "Feel free to drop your fan casts below."

Expected release: TBD

Beach Read

Year it was published: 2020

What's it about? When January Andrews, a disillusioned romance writer, meets her next-door neighbor Augustus Everett, an acclaimed literary fiction author, she initially despises him. But after learning that they're both in creative ruts, the pair strike a deal to pen a novel in each other's genre. From rom-com marathons to impromptu interviews with former cult members, Andrews and Everett soon grow closer than they ever anticipated.

What's happening with the adaptation: In April 2023, Deadline reported that Yulin Kuang, a fellow novelist and Emmy-nominated writer-director, would write and direct the film for 20th Century Studios. Earlier this year, Henry told Variety that she's read the film's "fantastic" first draft.

Rumored cast: In March 2024, Henry sent fans into a frenzy after posting a St. Patrick's Day selfie with The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri and Normal People actor Paul Mescal.

"I think that they would be amazing. I actually saw them being discussed [online] for several different roles — and I definitely have a favorite," Henry told Variety of Edebiri and Mescal's rumored Beach Read casting. "But it's fun, because different adaptations would either have one of them playing to type, or one of those adaptations would have them both playing to type, and one of them would have them both playing against type. It's an interesting thing. I mean, they're great, they could do anything."

Expected release: TBD

Book Lovers

Year it was published: 2022

What's it about? At the request of her little sister, career-driven literary agent Nora Stephens agrees to accompany her on a monthlong vacation to Sunshine Falls, N.C. There, Nora unfortunately continues to run into Charlie Lastra, a brooding book editor who is as cutthroat as she is. Over the next month, the pair grow from enemies to lovers and learn that their love of books isn't all they have in common.

What's happening with the adaptation: News of the forthcoming book adaptation broke in March 2023, when Deadline revealed that Girls writer-producer Sarah Heyward would pen the Tango Entertainment-produced screenplay.

"I'm so happy to have partners for this project who get that, who value the essential role this kind of art plays in our lives. They understand why THIS story, about two broken people trying to open themselves up enough to be truly known, matters to me and us," Henry wrote on Instagram. "This movie is going to [be] funny, cozy, moving, and messy. I can't wait."

Rumored cast: As of June 2024, there are no updates on casting.

Expected release: TBD

People We Meet on Vacation

Year it was published: 2021

What's it about? College best friends Poppy and Alex have been going on weeklong vacations every year for the last decade — until two years ago, when they had a major falling out. In an effort to fix their friendship, Poppy reaches out to Alex in hopes of taking one last vacation with her best friend. When he miraculously agrees, they find themselves alone together, on the brink of confronting their feelings.

What's happening with the adaptation: In October 2022, Deadline revealed that Brett Haley would direct and Kuang would pen the screenplay for the 3000 Pictures adaptation. Henry told Variety in March 2024 that the script "has gone through a lot of different drafts" but will "be ready very soon."

“It’s so different than I would have thought to approach it. It feels like a big swing, which I am all about because I think the worst thing that a movie can be is boring and mediocre. If we’re doing this, let’s really go for it,” Henry said.

Rumored cast: While there's no news on casting, Henry did say that she fully trusts her collaborators will pick the right Poppy and Alex. "I think that they really get it," she told Variety.

Expected release: TBD