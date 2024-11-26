Happy National Cake Day! Here's 5 great baking shows to watch in celebration

Today is National Cake Day! How are you celebrating? If you don't have time to try out a new cake recipe for the occasion or run out to a trendy bakery to grab a slice, might we suggest streaming a cake baking competition show? The subsection of cooking/baking shows that focuses solely on cake is surprisingly rich with great cake shows, like Cake Boss, Cake Wars and the show inspired by an internet meme: Is it Cake?

Hungry yet? Here’s how to watch our top cake baking shows on National Cake Day.

Is it Cake? (2022-)

Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day hosts this wacky baking competition that has its panel struggling to figure out which object was baked by contestants and which is real. You can watch three seasons of Is it Cake? on Netflix, along with the newest spinoff, Is it Cake? Holiday.

Buddy vs. Duff (2019-2021)

Two baking legends go rolling pin to rolling pin in this heated competition. Buddy vs. Duff stars Buddy Valastro (of Cake Boss fame) and Duff Goldman (from Ace of Cakes) as they fight to be crowned King of Cakes. There are four seasons of Buddy vs. Duff available to stream on discovery+ or Max.

Cake Boss (2009-2020)

Speaking of Buddy Valastro, there are 10 seasons of Cake Boss for you to enjoy. For the uninitiated, Buddy and his sister run Carlo's Bake Shop in Jersey, and if you thought "how much drama can making edible art in the form of cakes really have?" well, it turns out quite a bit... Stream it on Max.

Cake Wars (2015-17)

Cake Wars is just that: a cake war with expert bakers competing in fun themed challenges. Jonathan Bennett (of Mean Girls fame) hosts. You can catch all five seasons of Cake Wars totally free on Tubi.

Ultimate Cake Off (2009-2010)

A team of cake experts compete to construct cakes with extreme specifications (extra tall, extra detailed, extra delicious, etc!). Ultimate Cake Off is streaming on discovery+ but it's also available free on Pluto.

Bonus: The Great British Baking Show

While not strictly about cake, The Great British Baking Show (AKA The Great British Bake-Off) can't be completely left off this list for just how popular it is within the comfort baking show community. You can watch eight seasons of the beloved British series on Netflix.