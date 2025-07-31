Gunman shot by officers after killing 3 people outside a Reno casino has died, police say

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — The suspected gunman who killed three people outside the largest casino in Reno, Nevada, before police officers shot and arrested him has died.

Dakota Hawver, a 26-year-old Reno resident, died in the overnight hours, police announced Thursday morning. Hawver had been hospitalized in critical condition since the shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort.

Two of the three people killed in Monday's shooting were visiting from Southern California for a bachelor party, while the third victim was a 66-year-old man who lived in the area, authorities said.

Investigators haven't found any connections between Hawver, the casino or the victims, according to police in the neighboring town of Sparks who are leading the investigation. They said the motive is still unknown.

Two other people wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized but were expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Justin Aguila and Andrew Canepa, both 33 years old and from Southern California, were fatally shot from behind while waiting in the valet area for a ride to the airport, police said.

Reno resident Angel Martinez was shot and killed by the suspect as he drove through the parking lot. Police said the shooter had been hiding behind a parked vehicle.

Investigators determined the suspect fired around 80 rounds from a 9mm handgun that he had legally purchased two years ago. He has no criminal record and no history of mental health problems, officials have said.

The shooting unfolded early Monday, when the gunman walked up to the valet area, pulled out the gun and pointed it at a group of people, police said. His weapon initially malfunctioned, but he was quickly able to get it to shoot before running through the parking lot, where he encountered an armed casino security guard.

The gunman opened fire on the guard, who returned fire as the shooter fled again before being shot by police and taken into custody.

The Grand Sierra Resort is one of Reno's most prominent venues. It has hosted concerts, sporting events and a campaign rally by President Donald Trump before the 2024 election. Near the California border and just northeast of Lake Tahoe, the town is a popular summer tourist destination.

