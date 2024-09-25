Georgia vs. Alabama game preview, Will Howard's Heisman hopes & USC ranked too low?

Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman get you ready for the biggest game of college football Week 5: Georgia vs. Alabama. Does it mean more for Kalen DeBoer to prove he’s the right man to lead the Crimson Tide? Or is all the pressure on Kirby Smart to finally get a win against Alabama?

The trio take a look back to wrap up Week 4 and share the most impactful names in the game such as Ohio State’s Will Howard and Oklahoma’s potential new starting QB, Michael Hawkins Jr. New AP Poll rankings are out - should USC be ranked above Michigan despite losing to them last week? The three also dive in on Colorado’s OT victory against Baylor and an unfortunate situation concerning BYU & a burrito…

(00:55) Georgia vs. Alabama preview

(21:08) Name to watch: Will Howard

(26:16) Name to watch: Michael Hawkins Jr.

(31:45) Scenes from Colorado OT win vs. Baylor

(38:36) BYU "Live Mas"

(44:08) AP Poll Goldilocks rankings

(59:58) Binge, stream, skip

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts