Georgia sheriff's deputy killed and another deputy injured during traffic stop shooting

EVANS, Ga. — (AP) — One Georgia deputy was killed and a second was shot in the face after a motor home driver they had pulled over opened fire, law enforcement officials said Sunday.

The driver of the motor home also died in the incident.

James Blake Montgomery was pulled over Saturday evening on Interstate 20 near Augusta by deputies who tried to serve a temporary protective order for a domestic violence case. Montgomery at first appeared cooperative, but produced a fully automatic pistol when two of the deputies turned away, Columbia County Sheriff Clay Whittle said at a briefing.

“He fired on three deputies from the sheriff’s office, striking two of them,” Whittle said.

Killed at the scene was Deputy Brandon Sikes, who had been with the sheriff’s office since 2018. He is survived by his wife, who also works for the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Gavin White was shot in the face and was in critical condition. White was in surgery Sunday, according to the sheriff.

Other deputies were able to return fire. Montgomery was found dead inside the motor home. An autopsy was scheduled.

Investigators found pipe bombs inside the vehicle, including one rigged with a remote switch. They also found more guns, Whittle said.

Helicopters and drones were in the air as part of the effort to capture Montgomery, the deputies said.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement on X about the shooting late Saturday.

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of the Columbia County sheriffs deputy that has fallen in the line of duty, as well as his fellow law enforcement officer injured tonight while protecting his fellow Georgians,” Kemp said. “As they remain in our hearts and prayers, we’re also painfully reminded of why those who wear a badge have more than earned our enduring respect and appreciation.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.