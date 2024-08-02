Georgia judoka Guram Tushishvili suspended from competition after behavior in loss to France's Teddy Riner

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

Georgia judo fighter Guram Tushishvili has been suspended from future competition pending a review following unbecoming behavior at the Olympic games, the International Judo Federation announced Friday.

Tushishvili was given a red card by officials for "action against the spirit of judo" following his loss to France's Teddy Riner.

Riner defeated Tushishvili on Friday by ippon, the highest score achievable in judo, in a knockout match in the 100+ kg category. Tushishvili did not take kindly to the loss.

The Georgia judoka reacted by putting his foot into Riner's crotch, kicking out slightly; Tushishvili also put his hand on Riner's head after flipping him to the ground, despite the fact that the competition was over. Tushishvili received a red card, the highest penalty, for his unsportsmanlike actions.

Despite losing to Riner, Tushishvili could have gone on to compete in the bronze medal match; however, under the IJF ruling, the Georgia judoka has been suspended from all future individual competition until a ruling is complete. Tushishvili is also suspended from the mixed team event taking place on Saturday.

Riner went on to defeat South Korea's Kim Minjong by ippon in the gold medal match, capturing his third gold medal in the event after previously winning in 2012 and 2016.