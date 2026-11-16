Freeman Johnson, the oldest of the dwindling number of Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 106

BOSTON — Freeman Johnson, the oldest of the few remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, has died.

Johnson died Saturday at his home in Centerville, Massachusetts. He was 106, according to one of his daughters, Diane Johnson.

“It’s going to be a hell of a Thanksgiving,” Diane Johnson said. “He’s going to be up there with all of his friends and family and my mom.”

Freeman Johnson was one of the estimated 87,000 military personnel on Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941, and was below deck working on a boiler of the USS St. Louis when the Japanese surprise attack happened. In a May 2026 interview with The Associated Press, Johnson said he didn't hear or see the attack. He never heard his shipmates firing anti-aircraft guns at the attacking planes — shooting down a torpedo plane.

“While all the rigamarole was going on topside, I was inside a steam drum. Couldn’t see anything, absolutely nothing,” said Johnson, whose job had been known as a firefighter on the ship.

Even as the St. Louis headed into the Pacific Ocean, Johnson knew little about the attack. By the time he was topside, the St. Louis, a light cruiser, had evaded midget submarines and safely set out to sea.

“We were way out to sea, way out. You couldn’t see any land at all. All you saw was ocean,” he said. “I was just a sailor, just a swabbie, I was not an officer. They don’t tell you anything if you don’t need to know. And I didn’t need to know it. So they tell you nothing.”

The list of surviving veterans from the attack had stood at about a dozen names after the December 2025 death of Ira "Ike" Schab, who was 105.

While Johnson didn’t see the Pearl Harbor attack, which killed just over 2,400 Americans and propelled the United States into the war, he was witness to other historic moments during World War II.

He helped commission the USS Iowa and recalled the battleship’s preparations in November 1943 ahead of transporting President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Tehran Conference with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The ship was equipped with two elevators and a bathtub. All the ammunition and much of the oil was removed to lighten the ship as it made its way down the Potomac River to pick up Roosevelt. It was reloaded before the ship headed out to sea.

Johnson also witnessed the war’s end while aboard the Iowa. He was on the Iowa’s mast watching the surrender ceremonies about a mile away in Tokyo Bay aboard the USS Missouri on Sept. 2, 1945.

“I could see the boats coming up with the Marines escorting the Japanese onto the ship and sitting around a table,” he said. “It was all over. That was the end of the war. A bunch of us got together — the war is over. Let’s go home.”

For all the attention to Pearl Harbor, the gruff Johnson, who was known for his cackling laugh and mischievous smile, didn’t see it as one of the defining moments in his life.

Those would have been getting married after the war to his late wife and having three daughters. He worked for years in a machinist shop, then in a convenience store and, finally, delivering meals to seniors — all jobs he retired from, the last one at the age of 90.

“Pearl Harbor just happened. I can’t put it any other way,” he said.

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