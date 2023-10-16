Former Patriot Adam Butler says he felt 'disrespected' by postgame snub from Bill Belichick

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler said he felt "disrespected" after Bill Belichick, his former head coach in New England, did not acknowledge him following the Raiders' 21-17 win on Sunday.

"It did make me very upset that Bill didn't even have the respect to say anything to me after the game. Not even congratulate me, tell me 'You look good,' or 'You don't look good,' 'Kiss my a**," something," Butler said via 8 News Now's Logan Reever.

"He didn't say anything. Kind of felt disrespected, made me feel bad. I know coach Belichick has bigger things to worry about obviously. They're going through a tough time, but I mean geez, wave, something. But nothing."

Butler spent four seasons with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played all but one game. In Sept. 2017, he recounted a two-hour meeting with Belichick that led to him signing in New England.

It wasn't the greatest of Sundays for Belichick. The Patriots fell to 1-5, their worst start since 1995, and he had to watch some of his former players like Butler (two tackles, one sack), Jimmy Garoppolo (14-for-22, 166 yards, one touchdown), Brian Hoyer (6-for-10, 102 yards), and especially Jakobi Meyers (five catches, 61 yards, one touchdown), make impacts on the game.

Meyers, by the way, also didn't get to connect with Belichick, but it was no big deal to him. “Nah. It’s cool though," he said afterward.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who spent nearly 20 years over two tenures under Belichick in New England, received a lengthy pre-game chat but got the standard quick handshake following the game after improving to 3-0 against his old boss.

