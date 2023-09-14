Follow your fantasy football matchups on your home screen with Yahoo Fantasy's new Live Activities!

The Yahoo Fantasy app is already replete with many excellent features, and we're ecstatic to be able to unveil our latest.

But first: You know how, when you're in the middle of a football Sunday, you find yourself opening and closing the fantasy app again and again with each yard gained, each catch secured, each touchdown scored?

It can get a little tough to keep up with all the action across your leagues, and having to jump back and forth in the app — let alone opening and closing the app again and again — can be a chore (and let's face it — a bit tough on the eyes).

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy want to streamline things for you so you can keep track of your matchup without doing much beyond pressing a button.

We're proud to introduce Live Activities, a new feature which allows users to view matchup score updates LIVE, directly from the home screen of their iOS device (download the Yahoo Fantasy app).

Here's how it works:

Live Activities can be turned on from the matchup screen for any Fantasy Football matchup with a live game in progress

Users can start (or end) a Live Activity by tapping the button in the matchup screen header for any matchup

When the score changes, users will see scoring updates on the home screen of their device (whether the screen is locked or not)

Users can tap the Live Activity to open the app directly to the matchup

The Live Activity is automatically removed each day and can be restarted any time games are live for a matchup

Live Activities can be enabled for up to five matchups, so you can keep up with all your in-progress Ws. So what are you waiting for? Flip those Live Activities on when the games kick off and never miss a beat of your fantasy matchups!

Be on the lookout for continued support and improvements to Live Activities, which is currently available on the Yahoo Fantasy app version 10.51.6+ and iOS version 16.2, in future versions of the app!