Florida State's fall continues & USC looks like a brand new team | College Football Enquirer

In the aftermath of another brutal loss, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida State being stunned by Boston College on Monday. They discuss why FSU's roster building philosophies have failed to produce long term results, and praise BC head coach Bill O'Brien for his early impact. Additionally, they react to USC's new-look defense that fought off LSU on Sunday night.

They also cover what to expect for the biggest Week 2 matchups, including Michigan vs Texas and Colorado vs Nebraska. Dellenger also shares insight into the NCAA's changes to eligibility rules for athletes.

Wetzel wraps the show with a necessary update to the chicken wing heist, which took an unexpected turn by involving an NFL star defensive lineman.

(0:44) Florida State lost again

(17:53) USC stormed back on LSU

(31:30) Poor man's Trace McSorley

(34:49) Michigan vs Texas

(42:11) Colorado vs Nebraska

(47:01) Pac-12 won't schedule games with Mountain West

(51:09) NCAA changes eligibility

(52:08) People's Court: Chicken heist update

