Sherrone Moore charged with stalking, home invasion after being fired as Michigan football coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sherrone Moore, who was abruptly fired this week as the University of Michigan football coach, was charged Friday with three crimes including home invasion and stalking a person he had dated, prosecutors said.

Moore has spent two nights in jail following his firing and subsequent arrest Wednesday.

The 39-year-old coach who had led the Wolverines for two seasons was fired for what the school called an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Hours later, police arrested Moore after he was accused of assault in Pittsfield Township, a community near Ann Arbor.

Moore is accused of “unlawfully entering the dwelling of a victim with whom Mr. Moore had a dating relationship,” the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office said Friday.

Defense attorney Joe Simon had no comment before Moore’s initial appearance in court.

Michigan has not disclosed details of the alleged relationship but said an investigation found credible evidence against Moore, who is married with three young daughters. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the behavior was "a clear violation of university policy.”

Moore signed a five-year contract with a base annual salary of $5.5 million last year. According to the terms of his deal, the university will not have to buy out the remaining years of his contract because he was fired for cause.

Moore, the team’s former offensive coordinator, was promoted to lead the Wolverines after they won the national title. He succeeded Jim Harbaugh, who returned to the NFL to lead the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michigan is set to play No. 14 Texas on Dec. 31 in the Citrus Bowl. Biff Poggi, who filled in for Moore when he was suspended earlier this season in relation to a Harbaugh-era sign-stealing scandal, will serve as interim coach.

While the school seeks a new head coach, the Wolverines may lose players in the transfer portal this winter and donors who help fund revenue-sharing and NIL deals may hesitate to invest in the winningest program in college football history.

