For many children, the death of Fiona, a beloved hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, may be their first experience with losing an animal they have grown to love, even if they never met her in person.

Fiona, who was 9-years-old, died Thursday from complications after swallowing a knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure. Her death has sparked an outpouring of love from around the country for the Nile hippopotamus, with zoo visitors leaving flowers and cards by the statue outside the entrance.

Samantha Haines, a mother in St. Petersburg, Florida, said she initially kept the news that Fiona had swallowed a hat from her 10-year-old daughter, who loves hippos, because she “didn’t want to worry her.” But she told her daughter about Fiona’s death Thursday.

Psychologists and grief specialists say when animals die, the experience can provide opportunities for parents to help children understand death and navigate difficult emotions, including grief.

Haines said they cried together for about 20 minutes before she told her daughter she could add her Fiona-themed ornaments to the Christmas tree in her room. When her daughter emerged, she was distracted by a book about dragons and didn’t want to talk about the hippo.

“I think she just needs a distraction right now,” Haines said. “We have recently experienced a heavy death in the family and have been on the roller coaster of the grieving process already.”

Experts recommend using clear, age-appropriate language to explain that Fiona died and will not be coming back. Phrases such as “went to sleep” can confuse or frighten younger children.

Caregivers also do not need to have every answer. Acknowledging uncertainty and making space for questions can help children feel comfortable expressing their emotions.

Parents can also acknowledge their children’s feelings and share their own sadness with them. Experts say there is no single right way to grieve, and children may need time and repeated conversations to process the loss.

"People are so averse to talking about death and grief, but it is the one thing that is guaranteed: We are all going to die. We need to be open to talking about that," Deirdra Flavin, CEO of the National Alliance for Children's Grief, previously told The Associated Press.

Kaitlyn Hermsen, a mother of four in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, says her 8-year-old daughter would visit zoos to see hippos, and became obsessed with Fiona’s story, especially because she and the beloved animal were close in age.

“Her love for hippos is so big that we traveled all the way from Wisconsin to Cincinnati to visit her,” Hermsen said.

She said telling her daughter about Fiona’s death was heartbreaking.

“Through the sadness, she found comfort in imagining Fiona in heaven with our dog, Loki, and her favorite cow, Betsy.”

Comments flooded a Facebook fan page for Fiona, with people expressing a mix of sadness and frustration. Some urged others not to direct their anger at the family of the visitor whose hat landed in Fiona’s enclosure, while others shared happy memories of visiting her.

Remembering Fiona through drawings, photographs, favorite videos or stories about her life can also provide comfort and a sense of closure. Such activities can help children celebrate the joy Fiona brought to others while beginning to understand that death is a permanent but natural part of life.

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Mumphrey reported from Flagstaff, Arizona.

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