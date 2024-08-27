Feds file new indictment in Trump Jan. 6 case, keeping charges intact but narrowing allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has filed a new indictment against Donald Trump that keeps the same criminal charges but narrows the allegations against him following a Supreme Court opinion conferring broad immunity on former presidents.

The new indictment removes a section of the indictment that dealt with Trump’s interactions with the Justice Department, an area for which the Supreme Court in a 6-3 opinion said Trump was entitled to immunity from prosecution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

