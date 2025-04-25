National

FBI arrests Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan for allegedly obstructing ICE agents, Director Kash Patel says

By Katie Mather, Yahoo News
A Wisconsin county judge was arrested and charged with obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week, FBI Director Kash Patel said Friday in a since-deleted post on X.

Patel said Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested for “intentionally misdirecting” federal agents who came to her courthouse to detain an immigrant who was set to appear in front of her in an unrelated court case. It wasn’t immediately clear why Patel deleted his post.

"We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest,” Patel wrote.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.

