FBI agent struck pedestrian with government car then lied about NYC hit-and-run, prosecutors say

NEW YORK — An FBI agent drove his government car the wrong way down a busy Brooklyn thoroughfare, blew through a red light and then struck a pedestrian before speeding away, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Andrew Reyes later lied to investigators about the Feb. 3 hit-and-run that left the victim seriously injured, according to an indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court.

Reyes, a 30-year-old Brooklyn resident, was arrested Thursday morning and his arraignment was scheduled for later in the day. He faces charges including willfully depriving an individual of his constitutional rights while acting under color of law and making false statements.

Reyes' attorney, Federal Public Defender Nora Hirozawa, said he would be pleading not guilty. She declined further comment.

Reyes had the car's emergency lights activated as he sped against traffic on Ocean Parkway, a six-lane boulevard, when he hit the man and knocked him to the pavement, according to court documents. Then Reyes got out of the car, dragged the unconscious victim out of the street and placed his bag next to him on a bench before fleeing the scene, the documents said.

Prosecutors said when investigators asked Reyes if he'd ever hit a person and not reported it, Reyes falsely stated that he had not.

“The defendant’s alleged conduct demonstrated a shocking disregard for human life and his sworn oath to uphold the law,” U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella said in a statement Thursday. “The charges announced today send the clear message that no one is above the law and those who abuse their position of trust and deprive citizens of their constitutional rights will be prosecuted.”

The victim was not identified and his condition wasn't known.

Court papers list Reyes as a former FBI Special Agent. The bureau didn't immediately respond to inquiries about his employment history and status.

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