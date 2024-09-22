Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Early pickups for Week 4

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are some options to consider for Week 4.

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (35% rostered)

There have been more than a few whispers around the fantasy football community regarding the rise of rookie running back, Bucky Irving. It all stemmed from the idea that Rachaad White just isn't an efficient runner, that Irving would likely supplant White on early downs and in the red zone.

Well, Week 3 only further fueled that growing fire.

Irving touched the ball 12 times while White touched it 11, but Irving got nine carries to White's 6; White got five catches (on six targets) to Irving's 3 (on 3 targets). More importantly, Irving turned his touches into 84 yards; White's went for just 35.

It's better to be early than late. Irving's role continues to grow week-to-week, putting White's at risk. Irving should be added everywhere.

Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets (36% rostered)

In a similar vein as Irving, rookie fourth-round pick Braelon Allen should be added in every league. Not because he's suddenly going to supplant All-World Jets RB, Breece Hall, but because he has shown to not only be a valuable insurance back, but if the last two weeks are any indication, Allen could even be a flex option.

Allen has shown potency both on the ground and through the air (he's scored a rushing and receiving touchdown this season), and he's been a powerful complement to Hall. Allen shouldn't be on so many waiver wires.

Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears (40% rostered)

Number-one overall pick Caleb Williams once again had turnover issues in Week 3, throwing two picks and losing a fumble. But he threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns, and we may have gotten a glimpse at who his favorite targets are in this passing game.

Wide receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore led the way in Keenan Allen's absence, but tight end Cole Kmet had a huge day himself.

Kmet tied with Odunze for the lead in targets on the day at 11, and he averaged a whopping 18.7 yards per patch. Go add the veteran TE if you need help at the position, which has started the 2024 season even uglier than usual.