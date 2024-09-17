Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings (Half-PPR)

Raise your hand if you correctly predicted that Baker Mayfield and Derek Carr would be the highest-scoring fantasy quarterbacks through the first two weeks of the fantasy football season.

... Then, put your hand down, because there's no way you're not making stuff up.

The 2024 NFL season has already been a roller coaster, with often undrafted assets like Mayfield, Carr, Geno Smith and Sam Darnold all ranking in the top-10 through Week 2. Meanwhile, QBs Josh Allen, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud and Patrick Mahomes — all drafted as preferred early-round options — managed 15 or fewer fantasy points.

Will the madness continue in Week 3? Maybe so ... but if it does, our fantasy experts are here to help. Here, we present our team's Week 3 fantasy football rankings at each position to help you make your most challenging lineup decisions and (hopefully) emerge

Good luck with your Week 3 matchups!