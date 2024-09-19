National

Fantasy Football Week 3 Roundup: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 3 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 3 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

PPR rankings

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
FLEX
Defense/Special teams
Kickers

🧐 Week 3 Strategy

Sleepers: 7 overlooked lineup options

Numbers Do Lie: A Tank Dell breakout is coming

Bust candidates: 6 players who could disappoint

Matchups to exploit to give you an edge
Which players will make or break your lineup
Storylines to watch: Carr and the Saints look here to stay
Running back report: Backfields we're watching
Panic Meter: Time to worry about these slow starts?

Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Coming on Friday:

Week 3 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 3

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 3 Conviction Picks

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday ➡️ Week 3 preview, lineup advice

Fantasy Film Room: Is Saints success sustainable? Why is scoring way down otherwise?
Stats you need to know for Week 3
Panic Meter: Examining how much should we worry
Week 2 recap: What mattered most?

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

Brandon Aiyuk poised for breakout if Deebo Samuel sits
Why Rhamondre Stevenson remains a strong RB1 despite tough matchup
Why Brock Bowers' rise will continue against the Panthers
Joe Burrow vs. the Commanders could spark a big game
Tony Pollard primed for breakout performance against Packers

Buy or Sell? Rams RB Kyren Williams | Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins

Ja'Marr Chase redemption week: Expect a fantasy explosion
Chris Godwin is back — can the Buccaneers WR stay hot?
Why the Los Angeles Rams’ season is doomed
The Saints offense might be the best in fantasy
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
