Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

There are a lot of uncertainties at the running back position right now, forcing fantasy football managers to reconsider everything they thought they knew heading into the season. Christian McCaffrey? Injured. Breece Hall? Ineffective and losing work to his rookie backup Braelon Allen. Bijan Robinson? Ineffective and also losing work to his backup, Tyler Allgeier. It's looking grim.

You know what's not looking grim, though? Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who literally carried fantasy football managers to a victory in Week 4 thanks to a 34.4-point day having totaled 209 yards and two scores.

Hopefully you didn't give up on him after a slow start in Week 1!

Who will carry your lineups to a victory this week? Here's a look at our team's Week 5 running back rankings for half-PPR scoring formats to help you figure it out.

Which running back will surprise in Week 5?