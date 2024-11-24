Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Early pickups for Week 13

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are some options to consider for Week 13, when all 32 teams will be in action.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, Tennessee Titans (12% rostered)

Another week, another touchdown for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

I know, it's not the sexiest call in fantasy football, to suggest adding a Titans wide receiver not named Calvin Ridley (or, in the past, DeAndre Hopkins, or A.J. Brown, etc.). But the numbers speak for themselves. Westbrook-Ikhine has now scored six times in seven games. He's a clear big-play weapon who's shown himself to be a threat to score whenever the ball is in his hands. And hey, Titans' wideouts have a beauty of a remaining schedule. There are no byes in Week 13, but there is another bye-pocalypse in Week 14 — add NWI now in advance. And speaking of bye weeks ...

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, New Orleans Saints (24%)

A lot of players were dropped this week in order to fill roster holes left gaping by bye weeks. One of those players is MVS, who was off in Week 12.

But let's not forget, MVS was looking like a monster in a Saints uniform, scoring 40.1 fantasy points in two games with his new team. And sure, Valdes-Scantling will likely never be a huge target earner on the Saints, but he's already proven to be a big-play threat in his new offense. He'll return from bye to a few plus matchups (vs. LAR, @NYG, vs. WAS), so he's worth a flier off the waiver wire.

Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills (43%)

Another receiver cut from many fantasy lineups to fill roster gaps was rookie Keon Coleman, whose Bills were also on bye in Week 12. Coleman looked like he was starting to get that second-half rookie boost we often see in young wideouts before being ruled out of Week 11 with a wrist injury, and then the subsequent bye.

That week off came at the perfect time, hopefully allowing the rookie time to heal his wrist. He'll hopefully return to the field in Week 13 for a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, followed by some plus matchups with the Rams and Lions. Add him where available.