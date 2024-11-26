Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings (Half-PPR)

Though there are a few intriguing matchups that will have the attention of fantasy football managers in Week 13, there's no doubt about which of them should be crowned as the "game of the week" — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens.

Could this be a preview of Super Bowl LIX? Maybe! Two of the league's best quarterbacks will go head-to-head this week between Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts — fantasy's QB1 and QB2 this season, respectively. Though Jackson has been the more effective passer this season (25:3 TD:INT ratio compared to Hurts' 13:5), Hurts has the edge on the ground with 11 rushing touchdowns to his name through the year.

Will Hurts be able to keep it rolling against a stingy Ravens' rushing defense? Can Jackson figure out a code against a surging Eagles' defense that's buttoned up both through the air and on the ground since Week 5? Each QB's value, plus the value of their playmakers, hinges on it!

Find out where these two QBs (and their supporting casts) have landed in our team's Week 13 fantasy football rankings:

Good luck with your Week 13 matchups!