Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Remember when a lot of folks were worried about Deebo Samuel being a bit too volatile this year, as many believed he wouldn't be used as a rusher as much as he was previously?

Those worries look laughable now, and especially after the last four weeks.

Samuel has been an absolute machine the last month, scoring over 18 points in every game, including two back-to-back 30 burgers in Weeks 13 and 14.

Will he make it a fifth consecutive week of elite production in Week 16?

Check out Samuel and the rest of the wide receivers in our rankings for Week 16:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 16 fantasy WR leaderboard?