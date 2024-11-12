Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Flex (Half-PPR)

Uh oh! Week 11 of the fantasy football season has four teams out of the mix, with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all enjoying a bye. Though this once appeared as a fairly easy week to navigate in terms of bye-week replacements, there have been a few names to rise to relevance over the course of the season, like RBs Bucky Irving, Chuba Hubbard and Tyrone Tracy Jr. all having emerged as weekly flex plays.

Luckily, some other fantasy stars have stepped up as of late, including Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley. Despite some inconsistencies to start the season, he's produced in the last three games without DeAndre Hopkins, going 20-300-2 in those outings. That production has amounted to a top-six fantasy finish in two of three weeks.

Find out where Ridley landed in our team's Week 11 flex rankings for half-PPR scoring formats, or discover a sleeper option to help carry your roster to victory:

Who are your favorite flex plays in Week 11? And who are you sitting to play them?