Fantasy Football Week 14 Flex Rankings

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has been somewhat overshadowed and slightly underrated this season. Even with C.J. Stroud being a true talent elevator (to quote Matt Harmon), Collins found himself as more of a viable flex option or high-upside bench player when compared to his electrifying rookie counterpart, Tank Dell.

Things changed in Week 13.

Collins went absolutely nuclear in Week 13, catching nine balls for 191 yards and a touchdown in a tough matchup against Patrick Surtain. Sure, his targets were undoubtedly boosted by Dell's unfortunate departure, but Collins and Stroud showed an almost unguardable rapport for the full game.

He's gone from flex option to what looks like a must-start moving forward.

And speaking of the flex spot, our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 14. Check them out below:

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 14?