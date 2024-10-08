Fantasy Football: Week 6 Rankings (Full-PPR)

Welcome to Week 6 of the fantasy football season, everybody! We've got another excellent game slate ahead, including two fireworks shows between the red-hot Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens and a matchup between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys — a rematch of a game that made (or broke) your fantasy football championship lineups in Week 17 just last season.

[Week 6 Full-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

One of the most interesting games on the slate this week will be the long-awaited Josh Allen-Aaron Rodgers showdown between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. Unfortunately, their respective offenses are each coming off a down week, leaving fantasy football managers wondering whether or not they can go "all-in" on these two teams loaded with assets selected early in drafts this year.

As a reminder, the following teams are on bye this week: Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. That means you'll be tasked to find some replacements for those top fantasy stars you'll be sending to the bench. But fret not, dear fantasy manager. Our experts are here to help.

To help you make your most difficult start/sit decisions, here's a look at our team's Week 6 fantasy football rankings for full-PPR scoring leagues:

Good luck in your Week 6 fantasy matchups!