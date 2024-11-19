Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

One of the biggest question marks heading into Week 11 was what to make of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's pre-bye breakout, having posted a career-best 7-180-2 line that yielded 33.5 fantasy points to finish as the overall WR1 for fantasy football managers. Was it a mere fluke, or was it the start of a beautiful second-year breakout?

Just 43% of fantasy managers slotted JSN into their lineups for Week 11, unfortunate given his 16.9-point fantasy day on the back of a 10-110-0 stat line in a tough divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. He was targeted on a team-high 31.4% of routes run, one of just five players with four or explosive receiving plays (15+ yards) on the week.

Are you trusting Smith-Njigba to continue on his hot streak of production (and volume) against a middle-of-the-pack Cardinals secondary? Find out where he landed in our team's Week 12 wide receiver rankings for full-PPR scoring league formats:

Who's your favorite sleeper WR to watch heading into Week 12?