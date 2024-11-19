Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings (Full-PPR)

There may be six teams on bye this week (Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets), shortening the list of available fantasy football assets to slot into your lineups, but that doesn't mean there's any shortage of quality, intriguing matchups on deck in Week 12!

[Week 12 Full-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

The NFL scheduling overlords set us up for a bombshell of a SNF matchup, for example, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams — two of the league's most potent offenses, a fantasy carnival. Not only does each of these rosters have a prime QB (Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford), but they also each boast a top-tier WR duo between A.J. Brown/DeVonta Smith and Cooper Kupp/Puka Nacua.

Of course, every time there's hope for a monster fantasy bonanza, there's the chance for disappointment. The Eagles' secondary is better than expected with rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Meanwhile the Rams' pass rush is better than expected with two rookies of their own — Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. Will it be the offense or defense that wins out in this one? Hopefully, for the sake of our fantasy lineups, it's the offense!

Find out where the contributors on these high-powered offenses stand in our team's Week 12 PPR rankings at each position:

Good luck in your Week 12 fantasy matchups!