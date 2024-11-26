Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

Did you make the move to invest in the newly-signed Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley in your fantasy football drafts this offseason? If so, congrats on your league-winner. Barkley leads all RBs through the first 12 weeks of the season with 252.4 fantasy points, and he also leads the league with 1,392 rushing yards (126.5 per game). He is one of six RBs with 10+ rushing touchdowns on the season.

Week 12 only further exaggerated Barkley's wild run of success in Philly's scheme this year, notching his fifth top-three RB finish of the year with the first game of his career with 300+ scrimmage yards, adding another two rushing touchdowns for 44.2 fantasy points.

Is there any RB worth ranking over Barkley as the overall RB1 on the week moving forward, or is he a locked-and-loaded option bound for the very top of our rankings list each and every week? Find out where our team has him ranked for Week 13:

Which running back will surprise in Week 13?