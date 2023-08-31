Fantasy football defense rankings 2023: The best D/STs in the NFL

The D/ST position is an interesting one in fantasy. Most might look at it as just defense, but anytime there's a punt or kick return, we get points from special teams, so it's a double-edged weapon that takes some thought, especially when it comes to reviewing rankings and deciding if you're going to draft one to ride with all season, or stream.

After all, it could be a difference-making position on a week-to-week basis. If you're down by 20 points heading into Monday Night Football with only your defense left, I bet you'll be hoping for a scoop-and-score or a pick-6!

Will you be looking to draft one of the top D/STs — like the San Francisco 49ers or the Philadelphia Eagles or New York Jets — or are you taking a week-to-week approach in 2023?

Which defense do you think will be the best of the fantasy bunch in 2023?