Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: QBs

The top QB leaders in Week 3 weren't necessarily big surprises; Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow are all names familiar with top-tier production. There were a number of surprising players ranked just behind them, however, headlined by Andy Dalton, who absolutely dominated in his Week 3 debut as a starter with the team to finish as the QB6 on the week.

He managed 319 passing yards and 3 touchdowns (0 INTs) for a 27.56-point day, helping to carry WR Diontae Johnson back to fantasy relevance and, unfortunately, serving as a prime indictment on the shortcomings (literally) of Bryce Young.

Among some of the other surprises on the week was the continued success of Sam Darnold and Malik Willis' revenge game against the Tennessee Titans — the ultimate endorsement of head coach Matt LaFleur's offensive genius as Jordan Love makes his way back to the starting lineup from injury.

Whose strong showing will continue in Week 4? The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy are here to help you figure it out with their Week 4 quarterback rankings.

Which quarterback will finish atop the Week 4 leaderboard?