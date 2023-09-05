Fantasy Football Week 1 Defense Rankings

An NFL team emerges as the fantasy punching bad seemingly year in and year out. That team looks to be the Arizona Cardinals in 2023, a team you want to stream your fantasy defenses against.

After all, the Cardinals have a porous defense, Kyler Murray is on the PUP list and the offense doesn't have many threatening weapons attached to it.

All told, that's why the Washington Commanders are our third-ranked defense for Week 1 ahead of a matchup against a Cardinals team that seems destined for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Check out our full defense rankings below:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 1 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?