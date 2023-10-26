National

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 8

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had his worst fantasy game of the year in Week 7, scoring just 11.34 points as the Dolphins fell, 31-17, to the Philadelphia Eagles.

[Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

But his second-worst game came back in Week 2 when the Dolphins beat the division-rival Patriots 24-17.

Tagovailoa scored just 13.26 points in that game. Will we see a repeat performance in Week 8 when Miami faces New England again?

Everyone has to set their lineups with that and all the other Week 8 matchups in mind. We've got you covered on that front — check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

Best of luck in your Week 8 matchups!

