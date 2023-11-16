Fantasy Football Week 11 QB Rankings

Well, if there were any doubt left about whether Burrow was all the way back from his ankle injury, those worries should have been put to bad after the Bengals' franchise QB delivered his third consecutive 20+ point fantasy game in Week 10.

Another 280+ yards, another multi-touchdown game, even while missing weapons on offense. Yes, Joe Burrow looks healthy and ready to lead fantasy teams.

Of course, things could get tough in Week 11. The Bengals will face one of their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, on Thursday Night Football, and the Ravens have been quite the tough defense this season.

Check out where Burrow lands in our full quarterback rankings for Week 11:

