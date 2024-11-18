Fantasy Football Week 12: Waiver wire pickups

Each week around here, we highlight the top potential waiver pickups who remain available in at least 50% of Yahoo fantasy football leagues — and we have an all-time messy bye situation on deck, so you are gonna need to be active on the wire. Six teams are out of the mix in Week 12: the Falcons, Bills, Bengals, Saints, Jets and Jaguars. It’s gonna get ugly out there. Let’s get to work…

Quarterbacks

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (47% rostered)

Let’s just set aside all the preseason exuberance surrounding Richardson and appreciate what the second-year QB accomplished on Sunday. He threw for 272 yards and one score, averaging 9.1 yards per pass attempt, plus he ran for 32 yards and two additional touchdowns. His second rushing score was a final-minute game-winner, punctuating a 70-yard drive:

Are we jumping back on the Anthony Richardson hype train?!pic.twitter.com/dtGZkGa7SJ — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) November 17, 2024

We probably should have never allowed the aforementioned hype train to get so far ahead of Richardson’s actual development, but there’s no denying his ridiculous combination of skills. His 20 completions against the Jets were the most he’s had in any game since last year’s opener. Richardson connected with nine different receivers on Sunday, including five completions to Josh Downs on as many targets.

If not for the fact that Jared Goff went nuclear against an opponent from the Sun Belt Conference (and also Taysom Hill is technically a QB), Richardson would have been the top-scoring quarterback in Sunday’s early window.

Indy’s upcoming schedule is not particularly friendly — Detroit, at New England, at Denver — but a player with AR5’s dual-threat ability should not remain unattached.

Recommended FAB offer (assuming $100 budget): $12

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (48%)

Nix was nearly flawless in the win against Atlanta, going 28-for-33 with 307 passing yards, four touchdowns and various darts:

It was the fifth multi-score performance in the last seven games for Nix and the first 300-yard effort of his career.

Significantly, this makes two straight games in which he managed to deliver a useful fantasy total without relying on the rushing cheat-code. Nix definitely gets the green light in each of his next three games, facing Vegas, Cleveland and Indy. His development from September to November is one of the league’s more notable success stories.

FAB: $12

Additional QB options:

James Winston delivered another 395 yards and two scores on Sunday, attempting 40-plus passes for a third straight game. He has a rough matchup ahead with Pittsburgh, but volume is clearly not a concern.

Drake Maye has tossed as many TD passes as interceptions over his last three games (4), but his best moments have been plenty impressive. He's put the ball in the air 40 or more times in two of the last three weeks, so volume certainly isn't a concern. Maye's obvious rushing upside makes him a viable deep league starter each week, almost without regard to matchup.

Running backs

Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears (7%)

Johnson converted 11 touches into 41 yards and a short score in his team’s most recent improbable, soul-wrecking loss, reasserting his fantasy relevance after a pair of quiet weeks. Stylistically, he and D’Andre Swift are extremely well-paired. Johnson should continue to have a key role in goal-to-go scenarios, and he’s established himself as a reliable receiving option as well.

In Thomas Brown’s first game as Chicago’s OC, the play-calling was balanced, well-sequenced and appropriate to the team’s personnel. The same could rarely be said about the Bears offense in the season’s first ten weeks. We now have reason to be moderately hopeful about this team’s fantasy potential moving forward, which makes Johnson a player of interest.

FAB: $8

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (21%)

The rookie delivered the most productive game of his season ahead of Arizona’s bye, gaining 87 scrimmage yards on a dozen touches while flashing shiftiness and tackle-breaking ability:

Cardinals RB Trey Benson had 12 touches and a career-high 87 yards in week 10. Showing off that explosive play ability and contact balance that made him the 2nd RB selected in the draft. pic.twitter.com/V2Yd8Flbvo — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 12, 2024

Benson remains a premium backup, if not an obvious threat to James Conner. He’s carved out a meaningful rotational role for the Cardinals, however, which lands him squarely in the deep league flex discussion, given the bye situation ahead of us. If Conner were to miss time for any reason down the stretch, Benson would immediately rank as a playable fantasy option in leagues of all sizes.

FAB: $5

Various other RB adds:

Cam Akers received an alarming number of touches on Sunday, in a game in which Aaron Jones was active. Akers played just over one-third of the offensive snaps for the Vikings — and was his usual inefficient self (10-for-25) — but he found the end-zone on a 3-yard reception. He's clearly ahead of Ty Chandler in the team's backfield hierarchy, so he deserves a degree of deep league consideration.

Gus Edwards actually drew the start for the Chargers on Sunday night, although J.K. Dobbins once again out-touched, out-produced and out-snapped him by a wide margin. The upcoming matchup with Baltimore is a rough spot for both Edwards and Dobbins, despite the revenge game narrative.

Ameer Abdullah made a fourth quarter house call for the Raiders in their loss to Miami, as he was pressed into service when both Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) were injured. The Raiders are headed into a pair of hopeless matchups (Den, at KC), so you probably shouldn't pin your fantasy hopes to Abdullah or Dylan Laube, or any other back who surfaces on this team.

Jerome Ford is another guy you probably shouldn't get mixed up with in Week 12, given his role and the difficulty of his upcoming schedule (Pit, at Den, at Pit, KC). But we should note that Ford out-snapped Nick Chubb at New Orleans on Sunday, 41 to 22, while handling nine touches.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers (44%)

Watson was an absolute difference-maker for the Packers on Sunday, catching four balls for 150 yards, winning in contested situations and flipping the field in huge moments:

He's simply an athlete unlike anyone else in Green Bay’s receiving room. Any of four or five different pass-catchers can lead the Packers in receiving in any given week, so no one’s gonna promise consistency from Watson. But he’s a high-ceiling downfield threat with elite physical traits, attached to an excellent offensive environment and an aggressive quarterback. Give this man a few FAB dollars. When both he and Jordan Love are healthy, Watson is a viable rest-of-season WR3.

FAB: $9

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers (41%)

Johnston has only caught 22 passes on the season, but six of them have taken him to the end-zone, including this 26-yarder on Sunday night:

Justin Herbert fantasy QB1 szn is backpic.twitter.com/eLmNc6W32O — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) November 18, 2024

Few quarterbacks are operating at Justin Herbert’s level right now, so we can at least feel good about the quality of Johnston’s targets, if not the quantity. He’s a boom-or-bust receiver moving forward, but the boom potential is uncommonly high. Herbert has the arm talent necessary to maximize a big-play threat. Also, the Chargers get a date on Monday with Baltimore’s user-friendly pass defense, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Johnston spiked for the seventh time this season.

FAB: $8

Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns (8%)

Ever since Jameis Wintson took the controls in Cleveland, Moore has had obvious fantasy appeal. He’s seen 29 targets over his last three games, delivering 179 yards. On Sunday, he converted his eight chances into six receptions for 66 yards, with a 30-yard score included:

Moore is simply a quality receiver, finally receiving consistent volume. The matchups ahead for Cleveland have a high degree-of-difficulty, beginning with Pittsburgh in Week 12, but there’s little doubt Moore will continue to have a serious role in a high-volume passing game. He’s certainly in play in full-PPR formats in a week with six teams absent from the mix.

FAB: $6

Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers (23%)

Dissly has drawn 33 targets over his last five games, which is clearly significant volume by the standards of his position. He hauled in four passes for 80 and a score on Sunday night, seeing his usual six opportunities. Dissly is now headed into a month-long stretch of matchups against defenses that have been among the most generous to opposing tight ends: Baltimore, at Atlanta, at KC, Tampa Bay. He’s a good bet to deliver a few additional top-10 positional finishes down the stretch.

FAB: $5

Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders (33%)

Ertz did his best work in garbage time on Thursday night, reminding us that he can still deliver an occasional highlight. The 34-year old delivered six catches for 47 yards, one touchdown and a ridiculous 2-point conversion against Philly, drawing seven targets. He's seen 27 opportunities over his last four games, so usage isn't a serious concern. We're obviously not dealing with vintage Ertz at this stage, but he hasn't yet turned to dust. The upcoming matchup with Dallas shouldn't scare you off.

FAB: $4

Additional WRs and TEs to consider:

Wan'Dale Robinson's roster percentage has understandably slipped below 50%, given the general hopelessness of the team environment and the fact that New York was on bye in Week 11. But the man is averaging 8.4 targets per week and he should transition just fine to the Tommy DeVito experience, having developed rapport with the QB last season.

Alec Pierce is clearly a preferred downfield option for Anthony Richardson, a passer with almost unlimited arm strength. Pierce is either going to give you one catch for nine yards, or three for 85 and a touchdown, but he's a lock to see 2-3 deep opportunities.

Adam Thielen might be a year or two past his expiration date as a fantasy asset, but he's a familiar name likely to return to the field in Week 12 — perhaps as Carolina's No. 1 receiver. Again, we have a truly terrible bye week ahead of us, so no judgment on a Thielen start this week. Xavier Legette deserves consideration as well, although Carolina's matchup with Kansas City isn't too appetizing.

DeMario Douglas saw another seven targets on Sunday, catching five for 59 yards. There isn't much difference between his floor and ceiling, but he's a respectable low-level contributor who never faceplants.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has caught three passes or fewer in five of his last six games, yet somehow he's made five house calls during that stretch. It's an incredible (and likely unsustainable) level of production for a low-volume receiver in a low-yield offense. But in a week with only 26 teams in action, it's understandable to chase after a TD streak.

Isaiah Likely returned from his one-game injury-related absence on Sunday, catching four passes for 75 yards against the Steelers. He's one of many mouths to feed in Baltimore's loaded receiving corps, but there's no denying his talent.

Hunter Henry is coming off a nine-target, 63-yard, zero-TD performance, which is a pretty typical stat line for him this season. If you're simply looking for a bye week placeholder who can offer a reliable 6-to-10 fantasy points, Henry is your guy.

Defense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11%)

Look, the Bucs defense has actually allowed 30 or more points in four of their last six games, so we can't pretend this is a no-risk fantasy add. It's not for everyone. But Tampa is returning from bye and headed into an appealing stretch of games, beginning with a trip to face Tommy DeVito and the Giants on Sunday. This group should deliver a useful quantity of sacks and takeaways over the next three weeks, so they are approved for streaming as needed.

FAB: $1

Washington Commanders (20%)

If you simply can’t allow yourself to scoop up Tampa Bay’s underwhelming D … well, we get it. Washington’s defense is tied for seventh in the league in sacks (29) and this group has demonstrated an ability to shut down an overmatched opponent. The Commanders will host the Cowboys and Titans over the next two weeks, so they are likely to deliver a few turnovers, with a decent shot at a defensive TD (or two).

FAB: $1