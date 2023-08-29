Fantasy Football Draft Kit: Rankings, cheat sheets, position previews and more

Fantasy football draft season is here! We're in the thick of it now, and to help you all draft and build those eventual championship-winning teams, we've gathered all of our excellent analysis and advice here, in one place.

The 2023 Yahoo Fantasy Football Draft Kit is being updated daily and we'll continue to add new content here all the way up until the season kicks off. So whether you're playing Fantasy Football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide all the rankings, sleepers, busts, position previews and more expert analysis you need to win.

Don't forget to also listen and subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show for advice five times a week.

And here's a reminder: Yahoo Fantasy Plus is available for the fantasy football season, so be sure to get an exclusive edge on the competition by signing up now!

Want a quick way to prep before making your picks? Try a mock draft — practice makes perfect!

Ultimately, the only way you'll miss out is if you don't play. So sign up now if you haven't already and let the fun begin.

Draft Rankings

Who should be the top-ranked player this fantasy season?

A debate between Christian McCaffrey — fresh off a successful season with the 49ers — and Justin Jefferson — last season's top fantasy receiver — and Ja'Marr Chase — who has scored just three fewer touchdowns than Jefferson while playing in 21 fewer games — is raging.

Draft rankings

Downloadable cheatsheets

2023 Rookie fantasy rankings

2023 salary cap rankings tiers

Where expert rankings go wrong

Mock Drafts

The Yahoo Fantasy team is conducting mock drafts, with varying formats, to learn where their player convictions are the strongest and to help provide big-picture takeaways you can take into your drafts.

10-team half-PPR | 12-team full-PPR | 10-team Dynasty startup | 10-team Superflex | Salary Cap

Draft Strategy

One of the season's biggest questions is whether to invest in one of the elite quarterbacks or to look to find value later. Twelve of the top 18 all-time fantasy seasons at this position were delivered over the past five years, so there's a strong case to be made to take one of the stars.

Going receiver early and often is also becoming more popular, leaving the Zero RB landscape in a different place than in years past. In many ways, receiver has become the new "It" position in fantasy football.

Deeper dives

Position previews

📈 ADP trends 📉

🗣️ Draft debates

Who should be the third WR after Jefferson and Chase?

Which tight end should be the second drafted after Kelce?

Busts ⛔️

Fades don't necessarily mean players on these lists are un-draftable, it's more about where they're being picked that makes it tough to justify the investment.

Sleepers 😴

There's plenty of draft value to be had, let's take examine potential bargains at each position:

Quarterback Advice

If you do opt to wait on a quarterback, there's still some solid choices in the later rounds.

Is waiting at quarterback still the right draft strategy?| Go early or go late?

Why Watson is one of the top draft bargains | Other steals

Running Back Advice

Running back has been devalued in the NFL, and that's somewhat reflective in the fantasy landscape, with fewer automatic fantasy RB1s available, more committees to sift through and contract disputes leaving us with more questions than we'd like come draft time.

About the only thing that everyone agrees on is Christian McCaffrey is the top back. After that, player rankings and strategy is up for debate.

Wide Receiver Advice

The position is just so rich with quality players at all levels of NFL rosters. The fantasy football space has reacted. Wideouts are being selected earlier than ever. It would have been unthinkable five years ago that this many wide receivers had consensus ADPs in Round 1 (currently five on Yahoo).

Who should be the third WR drafted after Jefferson and Chase?

Tight End Advice

The position has become fantasy football's toughest position to navigate unless you decide to invest a first-round pick in Travis Kelce, which presents its own set of challenges.

Which tight end should be the second drafted after Kelce?

The All...

Additional Draft Prep Content

Fantasy power rankings | NFL team outlook

Training camp and preseason developments

Draft advice from the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Draft tips | Projections vs. ranks | Best, worst ADPs | Hardest players to rank

Position previews: Quarterback | Running back | Wideout | Tight end | DST/K

Week 1 lessons | QB strategy | The perfect roster | RB values | Salary cap tips

Sleeper targets | Bold predictions | Bust candidates | Breakouts | Best bets

Getting started and making leagues better

More tips to come all draft season long ...