Fantasy Football Draft Kit: Rankings, cheat sheets, position previews and more

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
Fantasy football draft season is here! We're in the thick of it now, and to help you all draft and build those eventual championship-winning teams, we've gathered all of our excellent analysis and advice here, in one place.

The 2023 Yahoo Fantasy Football Draft Kit is being updated daily and we'll continue to add new content here all the way up until the season kicks off. So whether you're playing Fantasy Football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide all the rankings, sleepers, busts, position previews and more expert analysis you need to win.

Draft Rankings

Who should be the top-ranked player this fantasy season?

A debate between Christian McCaffrey — fresh off a successful season with the 49ers — and Justin Jefferson — last season's top fantasy receiver — and Ja'Marr Chase — who has scored just three fewer touchdowns than Jefferson while playing in 21 fewer games — is raging.

The hardest players to rank in 2023

2023 Rookie fantasy rankings

2023 salary cap rankings tiers

Where expert rankings go wrong

Mock Drafts

The Yahoo Fantasy team is conducting mock drafts, with varying formats, to learn where their player convictions are the strongest and to help provide big-picture takeaways you can take into your drafts.

10-team half-PPR | 12-team full-PPR | 10-team Dynasty startup | 10-team Superflex | Salary Cap

Draft Strategy

One of the season's biggest questions is whether to invest in one of the elite quarterbacks or to look to find value later. Twelve of the top 18 all-time fantasy seasons at this position were delivered over the past five years, so there's a strong case to be made to take one of the stars.

Going receiver early and often is also becoming more popular, leaving the Zero RB landscape in a different place than in years past. In many ways, receiver has become the new "It" position in fantasy football.

Position previews

📈 ADP trends 📉

What's behind Penny's plummet after Week 2?
Biggest changes after preseason Week 1
Is volume enough for James Conner?
Should we let Jonathan Taylor fall?
Early ADPs that seem off

🗣️ Draft debates

Who should be the No. 1 pick in drafts?
Who should be the second RB drafted after CMC?
Do you go QB early or go late?

Who should be the third WR after Jefferson and Chase?

Which tight end should be the second drafted after Kelce?

What does the perfect draft look like?

Busts ⛔️

Fades don't necessarily mean players on these lists are un-draftable, it's more about where they're being picked that makes it tough to justify the investment.

One draft fade from every NFL team
Draft Distresses: Matt Harmon's 'What if I'm wrong?' players of 2023
The 2023 All-Fades Team
The top RBs we're fading in 2023
Seven players set for slow starts to 2023
Seven players, seven suspect projections set to sadden us
Pianow's Eight to Avoid for 2023

Sleepers 😴

There's plenty of draft value to be had, let's take examine potential bargains at each position:

32 NFL teams, 32 fantasy draft sleepers
Post-hype sleepers set for takeoff
Five deep QB sleepers
Six RBs to consider late
Five WRs who could surprise
Four underrated tight ends

Quarterback Advice

If you do opt to wait on a quarterback, there's still some solid choices in the later rounds.

Our top breakout picks at QB
Ranking the top-10 fantasy QB and WR duos
2023 quarterback position preview

Is waiting at quarterback still the right draft strategy?| Go early or go late?

How rookie QBs will impact their offenses

Why Watson is one of the top draft bargains | Other steals

Why Sam Howell is a shrewd late-round QB target in deep leagues

Running Back Advice

Running back has been devalued in the NFL, and that's somewhat reflective in the fantasy landscape, with fewer automatic fantasy RB1s available, more committees to sift through and contract disputes leaving us with more questions than we'd like come draft time.

About the only thing that everyone agrees on is Christian McCaffrey is the top back. After that, player rankings and strategy is up for debate.

2023 running back position preview
Jacobs not a slam dunk pick after new deal, while Taylor questions remain
Our favorite picks for breakout at RB
The most valuable backups to draft in 2023
Who should be the second RB drafted after CMC?
Can you win a league in 2023 using Zero RB?
The RB Dead Zone of 2023, and how to draft each player in it
The draft disrespect for Aaron Jones
The muddiest backfield committees and how to draft them
Najee Harris vs. Jahmyr Gibbs — Who'll be the better Bama back?
RB draft market check-in

Wide Receiver Advice

The position is just so rich with quality players at all levels of NFL rosters. The fantasy football space has reacted. Wideouts are being selected earlier than ever. It would have been unthinkable five years ago that this many wide receivers had consensus ADPs in Round 1 (currently five on Yahoo).

2023 wide receiver position preview
Top breakout candidates at WR
Ranking the top-10 fantasy QB and WR duos

Who should be the third WR drafted after Jefferson and Chase?

Best WRs age-25 and under
Setting rookie WRs expectations

Tight End Advice

The position has become fantasy football's toughest position to navigate unless you decide to invest a first-round pick in Travis Kelce, which presents its own set of challenges.

2023 tight end position preview
Our top TE picks to break out in 2023

Which tight end should be the second drafted after Kelce?

The All...

Rookie team
Bounce-back team
Breakout team
Boring team (Don't forget these vets)

Additional Draft Prep Content

Players with break-the-game upside to draft
Scott Pianowski's 'My Guys' draft targets for 2023
The easiest narrow-usage tree fantasy offenses of 2023
Five fantasy projection takeaways
Players poised to pulverize their 2023 projections
Who will be the 2023 versions of 2022 surprises?

Fantasy power rankings | NFL team outlook

Don't ignore these Year 2-3 players in fantasy football drafts

Training camp and preseason developments

Final ADP analysis post-preseason
Fantasy depth chart for all 32 teams
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Smith-Njigba's Week 1 in doubt after wrist surgery
Fantasy impact of Cook and Elliott heading to AFC East
Saints' Kamara suspended three games

Draft advice from the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Draft tips | Projections vs. ranks | Best, worst ADPs | Hardest players to rank

Position previews: Quarterback | Running back | Wideout | Tight end | DST/K

Week 1 lessons | QB strategy | The perfect roster | RB values | Salary cap tips

Sleeper targets | Bold predictions | Bust candidates | Breakouts | Best bets

Getting started and making leagues better

How to play fantasy football
Funny fantasy team names to inspire your creativity
When should your football league draft?
Personalities you'll meet at your draft: The Expert, The Troll and more
Bored of your league settings? Try these three!
How to play in a 2QB or Superflex league

More tips to come all draft season long ...

