Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

We enter the 2024 NFL season with a new approach at the tight end position. Gone are the days where one tight end (Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, etc.) dominated the entire fantasy football landscape. No, we're in a new generation at the tight end position — one filled with opportunity as the league finally fully embraces the potential of the receiving tight end.

Sure, Kelce is still in the mix among the top options, but as he prepares to turn 35 in October, fantasy managers have plenty of others offering upside. Consider second-year tight end Sam LaPorta, for instance, coming off an 86-889-10 campaign that earned him the coveted title of TE1 on the season.

With options as plentiful as ever, our analysts know you may need some help sifting through the noise. Here are our team's Week 1 tight end rankings for the 2024 season:

Which tight end will deliver the highest output in Week 1?