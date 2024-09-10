Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Defense

If you avoided drafting a defense early and instead, opted for the streaming route, I'd like to congratulate you... because that strategy appears to have won out in Week 1. Here's a look at how the top-five defenses off the board (in order of ADP) this season finished in standard Yahoo scoring for opening week:
San Francisco: DEF12
Baltimore: DEF19
New York Jets: DEF27
Dallas: DEF7
Cleveland: DEF28
Meanwhile, the top-scoring units on the week were waiver wire gems, with the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers all finishing top five.
How will things shake out? The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy make their predictions with their Week 2 defense rankings:
Who will you start at D/ST in Week 2?