Fantasy Football Traffic Cop: Week 3 lineup advice

Scott Pianowski gives his green light, yellow light and red-light plays to help you make your toughest Week 3 start/sit decisions.

✅ Green Light

WR Jameson Williams at Cardinals

Last week's Detroit-Tampa Bay game didn't meet the hype, but let's stick with another Lions match and get ready for pinball scoring. The Cardinals look like a carnival team (fun offense, leaky defense) and the Lions secondary still has holes in it. The total is set at 52.5 — the biggest of the week. Grab exposure in this likely shootout.

RB Tony Pollard vs. Packers

Tennessee's new starter leads the NFL in broken tackles, and Green Bay's front seven is handing out 5.1 yards per carry.

Bengals Passing Game

If Ja'Marr Chase doesn't race past 100 yards against the horrible Washington secondary Monday night, I'll eat my hat. I'm interested in the ancillary Cincinnati receivers, too, health permitting.

🤔 Yellow Light

WR Malik Nabers at Browns

He's a lock in your lineup after Week 2's breakout, but keep expectations in check as Daniel Jones is likely to struggle against a nasty Cleveland defense. Nabers is a must-start in seasonal leagues, but a fade for DFS.

WR Tyreek Hill at Seahawks

Nobody ever will sit a fantasy star of this magnitude, but the Miami offense should be buttoned up with QB Skylar Thompson forced to start.

RB D'Andre Swift at Colts

The Indianapolis front seven has been trampled in two straight weeks, but Swift hasn't done much (2.0 YPC), in part because the Chicago offensive line has struggled. Something's gotta give.

WR Diontae Johnson at Raiders

The Carolina offense has been a horror show, but respectable veteran Andy Dalton should be able to provide a modest bounce. I'm also open-minded to RB Chuba Hubbard in deeper leagues.

TE Kyle Pitts vs. Chiefs

He's been invisible for two weeks, but tight ends have been gashing the Chiefs. I have to give Pitts one more week before I significantly downgrade him.

🛑 Red Light

WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Bears

Gardner Minshew kept Pittman in our fantasy plans all last year, but until Anthony Richardson and Pittman show some rapport, Indy's nominal No. 1 receiver is not an automatic play for us.

RB Rico Dowdle vs. Ravens

Maybe Dowdle will eventually push past Ezekiel Elliott in the pecking order, but Zeke's still holding the goal-line equity and the Ravens allow just 2.7 yards per carry.

WR Quentin Johnston at Steelers

The Johnston breakout appears real, but with Justin Herbert nicked up and a feisty Steelers defense on the schedule, dial back expectations for week 3.