Fantasy Football Rankings: Full PPR WR rankings for 2024

Gather round, fantasy football drafters! It's time to prep for the 2024 NFL season.

The top of drafts is particularly tricky to navigate at WR this year, as each of the consensus top-four wideouts have some looming circumstances that could affect their overall productivity this year.

Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill feels like the safest bet at this point as the WR1 for one of the league's most efficient passing attacks, coming off a season where he ranked third in targets and second in receiving yards among all wide receivers. However, he turned 30 this offseason which can be a challenge for receivers who rely on speed and athleticism to succeed (even if he probably is the exception to the rule).

Then, there's Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, who led the NFL with 179 regular season targets last year, still holding out as he looks to sign a long-term extension with the team. Could his absence in the team's offseason program affect his condition heading into 2024?

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is also in the middle of a contract standoff just after the team picked up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason. He's been absent from recent practices, and suddenly, there are rumors that he might not step back onto the field at all without a new deal.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson did manage to get his contract under wraps this year, but his concern is at the quarterback position following a season-ending injury to rookie J.J. McCarthy. Can veteran Sam Darnold really sustain Jefferson's production? Only time will tell.

Unfortunately, the challenging decisions won't end in the first round. Luckily, the analysts at Yahoo Fantasy are here to help with their full-PPR wide receiver rankings for 2024.

