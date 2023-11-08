Fantasy Football Week 10 Trade Analyzer: Perfect time to sell high on C.J. Stroud?

Sal Vetri is a new Yahoo Fantasy contributor this season. He'll write a weekly football trade story to help you get deals done and improve your squad. With the default Yahoo Fantasy trade deadline on Nov. 18, this week Sal highlights three players to target, three to trade away and one to hold.

Note: You can view recent trades completed on Yahoo Fantasy for the players mentioned in this article to help provide additional ideas on potential deals. Visit the trade market for more details.

Trade Gus Edwards away

He had another solid game in Week 9. Edwards earned 17.2 fantasy points, but his performance was unsustainable. Edwards turned five touches into 52 yards and two touchdowns. He played just 19% of the snaps due to the blowout.

The real concern was rookie Keaton Mitchell was involved in the first half of this game. The Ravens' backfield turned into a dreaded three-headed monster. Coach John Harbaugh stated after the game that the RB usage would continue to be a rotation. Sell high on Edwards for someone like Marquise Brown.

Trade for Terry McLaurin

He had another solid day in Week 9. McLaurin earned 73 yards on seven targets and now has seven-plus targets in five of his last six games. He’s benefitting from Washington’s historic passing volume. Sam Howell is on pace to break the pass attempt record by nearly 50 attempts. The Commanders defense continues to struggle — even before trading to of their best players — and this forces the offense to throw more.

McLaurin now ranks third in routes run and 14th in targets this season. His upcoming matchups make him desirable. McLaurin will face the Seahawks and Giants bottom-10 secondaries in the next two weeks.

Hold Josh Jacobs

He earned 26 touches in Week 9 but only averaged 3.7 yards per touch. However, the usage is important because it was Jacobs' first game with new interim coach Antonio Pierce. It's clear Pierce wants to run the ball based on his press conferences and game plan.

Jacobs' 26 carries were the most he’s had this season. He now ranks second in RB usage this season, ranking first in attempts per game and second in targets. Jacobs opens the fantasy playoffs against the Chargers' bottom-10 run defense.

Trade Alexander Mattison away

Cam Akers injured his Achilles in Week 9 and will miss the remainder of the season. This led to Mattison commanding 62% of the Vikings carries, his most since Week 6. Mattison finished with 93 total yards and 16.3 points against the Falcons' No. 1 ranked run defense. This creates a nice selling window for Mattison.

His rest-of-season outlook remains a concern. His offense should become less efficient under Joshua Dobbs and Mattison himself continues to struggle on the ground. In Week 9, he averaged just 2.7 yards per carry and now ranks 46th in RB efficiency. Sell him before his difficult matchup against the Saints in Week 10. Target guys like Kyren Williams or Mike Evans in trades.

Trade for Jerome Ford

He had a solid game of 10.2 points without a score in Week 9. Ford earned an elite 27 opportunities and quietly saw a 25% target share from Deshaun Watson.

Ford handled 63% of the snaps in this game, a new season-high. He also saw a season-high 54% of the carries and was leaned on with the lead in this game. This was the first time we saw Ford clearly handle the workload and snaps over veteran Kareem Hunt.

Ford’s now averaging a respectable 4.8 yards per touch and should continue to produce in an offense that ranks No. 1 in run plays per game. He gets a great playoff schedule that starts with matchups against the Bears' and Texans' bottom-10 defenses.

Send a trade offer for Kyren Williams

There's optimism about his return, but the fantasy manager who has him in your league may be desperate for a trade. The last time we saw Williams was in Week 6 against the Cardinals, where he had 158 rushing yards.

In five games as the clear starter this season, Williams averaged 88% of the snaps, 80% of the carries and 74% of the routes run. This is Christian McCaffrey-level usage.

Williams should return in Week 12 against the Cardinals' bottom-three run defense that he dominated the last time we saw him. Try to trade for him before he returns.

Shop C.J. Stroud around

He's coming off the best single-game rookie QB performance of all time. Stroud threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns in Week 9. He now ranks fifth in fantasy QB scoring this season and has four top-12 performances.

The goal is to sell high if you can — otherwise, hold Stroud. We are looking to improve your team, so shopping Stroud in a two-for-one deal is the goal. An example of this would be to trade Stroud for Trevor Lawrence and Chris Godwin. This ensures you still have a top-10 QB, but you add a solid receiver in Godwin. Now is the time to make a deal off Stroud's massive Week 9.