Fantasy Film Room: 5 defenses you didn't know were a fantasy problem + TNF preview | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. To start the show, Harmon reveals the top ten defenses in EPA since Week 8 with a handful of defenses that you'd be shocked to know are playing as well as they are. Harmon and Tice then discuss how Seattle, Arizona, Miami and Dallas' defenses are going to be a bigger problem than you'd think for your fantasy players going up against them.

After the break, Nate shares why he's nerding out about Will Levis and why he's actually improving, however marginally, as a NFL QB. The two end the show previewing and providing prop bets for the massive TNF clash between the Packers and Lions:

(4:40 ) - Harmon reveals the top ten defenses via EPA since Week 8

(6:55) - Deep dive on top ten defenses: Lions, Seahawks, Cardinals, Dolphins, Cowboys

(43:45) - Nate is nerding out about this: Titans QB Will Levis

(57:52) - Injury Report: 2 injuries that could lead to big games for these RBs

(1:03:00) - TNF preview and prop bets: Packers vs Lions

