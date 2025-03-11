Fantasy Basketball Playoff Tips, Part II: Uncover these 5 hidden waiver wire gems

With the fantasy basketball playoffs just around the corner, it's time to start looking for some hidden gems who can help you make a run at the championship. These five players are all under 20% rostered in Yahoo leagues, but they can potentially be major contributors down the stretch.

1. Miles McBride, PG/SG, New York Knicks (17% rostered)

McBride has considerable upside over the next two weeks. With Jalen Brunson out with a sprained ankle, McBride moves into the starting unit, a position where he’s performed well in the past. Deuce averaged close to 39 minutes across his career as a starter, so there’s no doubt Thibs will give him the minutes to produce. In three starts this year, he’s averaging 17 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists with 3.0 stocks per game.

The efficiency will be the question mark, but he’ll generate plenty of counting stats for points, 3s, assists and steals. The Knicks play 12 games across the fantasy playoffs (4-4-4) and have games on at least two of the best streaming days from Week 20 to Week 22. Add him if he’s available.

2. Moses Moody, SG/SF, Golden State Warriors (8% rostered)

The Warriors are still without Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) and with Brandin Podziemski dealing with a back injury, Moody continues to see consistent minutes. He is a poor man's De’Andre Hunter, with more defensive upside right now, averaging 13 points with 3 rebounds and two 3s per game with strong 49/42/93 shooting splits over his last 10 contests.

The Warriors have a great schedule in Week 20, playing on all the ideal streaming days. So, if you’re a fantasy manager playing in the quarterfinals, he should be on your radar, with the Warriors playing four games that week. The following week, the Warriors play three fantasy-friendly opponents: the Heat, Pelicans and Spurs. In championship week, the Dubs play four games, with two of them falling on the best streaming days. Moody was a top 100 player last week and has been that over the past month.

3. Ziaire Williams, SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets (12% rostered)

The Nets’ rotation has been tricky to pinpoint. However, I’m projecting Williams to stick as one of their young players who won’t be load-managed over the final three weeks of the season. Williams has been a viable streamer in deep leagues over the past month, averaging over 11 points with 6 rebounds, two 3s and nearly a steal per game. His minutes have hovered in the high 20s and low 30s, so if you can stomach some poor shooting, he could add some counting stats to your team.

Despite the Nets only playing three games in Week 20, they're playing on all the lighter slates. For Week 21, the Nets play four games against the Mavs, Raptors, Clippers and Wizards. I’d likely drop him at the beginning of Week 22, following the Mavs game, because the rest of the Nets schedule during championship week won’t help much from a fantasy perspective.

4. Lonnie Walker IV, SG/SF, Philadelphia 76ers (10% rostered)

It’s only a matter of time before the Sixers shut Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. down, which would open up valuable minutes for Walker. He’s signed through the rest of the season and is making an impact already. Over his past four contests, Walker has been a good source of points, rebounds, 3s and assists, posting a solid line of 15/5/4. The Sixers also hit several prime streaming days across the playoffs, but most importantly, they play on the best streaming days during Week 22: championship week.

He’s one of those silly season players who will get a boost in production merely off of veterans resting and Philly firmly looking to increase their chances in the draft lottery.

5. Jared Butler, PG, Philadelphia 76ers (1% rostered)

Butler is my deep sleeper and could be a valuable contributor if given the opportunity. Like my argument for Walker, I don’t expect to see much of Tyrese Maxey or old-af Kyle Lowry this season. Butler's been providing a much-needed scoring punch off the bench for Philly. He’s scored at least 11 points in four of his last five games and is averaging 11/5/3 with 52/41/83 shooting splits in 22 minutes in his previous four games. He also signed a team-friendly deal for the rest of the season and, as mentioned, Philly's favorable playoff schedule bodes well for consideration as a potential streaming option in deep leagues.