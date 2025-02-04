Fantasy Basketball: 5 stash candidates before the NBA Trade Deadline arrives

The NBA trade deadline is days away, and it's time to get ahead of the competition. If this year has been any indication, nothing is off the table — expect the unexpected.

While I may not actively practice stashing, some players are worth adding to your watchlist based on the news circulating around the league. If you have room to add players, do it now. If not, be ready to act. Below, we'll highlight five potential stashes that could thrive if any additional trades occur.

DISCLAIMER: Why not Scoot Henderson or Nikola Jović?

You won't find top-tier prospects like Scoot Henderson or Nikola Jović here, as they're rostered in most competitive fantasy leagues. This list focuses on more widely available players who could deliver significant value post-trade deadline.

Jalen Smith - PF/C, Chicago Bulls (12%)

Jalen Smith is a prime stash candidate, with Nikola Vučević's name swirling in trade rumors. The Bulls are actively shopping Vučević, seeking a first-round pick in return, and his manageable salary makes him a realistic trade candidate. If the veteran big man is moved, the Bulls' center depth will be limited, leaving Smith to step into a valuable role.

He's been trending up recently, ranking inside the top 100 in 9-cat leagues.

Smith's shooting efficiently and is a good source of 3s, rebounds and blocks in the frontcourt. His skill set will translate well with any bump in minutes, so fantasy managers needing a stash with upside should prioritize getting Smith.

Toumani Camara - SF/PF, Portland Trail Blazers (36%)

Toumani Camara is a name you should hold onto as the trade deadline approaches. With Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons both potential trade candidates, Camara's role could expand significantly. The rangy, 3-and-D wing is already making positive strides recently, ranking in the top 40 over the last two weeks and top 80 over the previous month in 9-cat leagues.

Grant's contract isn't easy to move, but opposing teams could match his salary of $30M-plus. The same goes for Simons, as both players are attractive scoring options for potential contenders. If the Blazers can move one or both veterans, Camara would likely see a bump in usage and playing time alongside Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija and the rest of Portland's young core. Toumani's a stat-stuffer on both ends, and the Blazers going full-send on their youth will only improve his ROS value.

Ziaire Williams - SG/SF, Brooklyn Nets (7%)

Ziaire Williams offers sneaky upside as a trade-deadline stash, especially on a team like the Brooklyn Nets. With Cam Thomas or Cam Johnson potentially on the move, Williams could become a prominent rotation player for a team focusing on player development. Over his last two games, Williams has thrived with increased minutes, flashing his versatility as a scorer and defender. In those games, he's averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 3s, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks with 52/42/100 shooting splits.

The Nets' trajectory is clear — they're prioritizing the future. With that in mind, stashing Williams now could yield solid fantasy dividends later. He's one of those players who might not leap off the waiver wire immediately, but his stock could rise as the team tanks and trades for the long haul.

Carlton "Bub" Carrington - PG/SG, Washington Wizards (5%)

The Wizards have been playing too much with Carrington's minutes, but that could change quickly after the trade deadline. Given that their timeline does not align with Washington's rebuilding efforts, I expect the Wizards to offload veterans like Malcolm Brogdon, Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valančiūnas.

If Brogdon gets moved, that opens up an additional 20 minutes per game for a player like Carrington. The rookie has already shown flashes of promise in limited action, displaying solid playmaking with a knack for limiting turnovers and generating counting stats. A Brodgon trade clears a pathway for fantasy viability. Watch the Wizards closely over the next few days, and don't hesitate to grab Carrington if a roster-opening move sends him into a more significant role.

Isaiah Collier - PG, Utah Jazz (22%)

Even though Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are prime trade candidates, Collier has already taken over the starting point guard duties. Despite his inefficiency, he's averaging nearly 8 assists per game and running the offense better than Keyonte George. Since Collier has been able to coexist with both players in the rotation, their removal is more about building chemistry with their young core: George, Brice Sensabaugh and Walker Kessler.

With Utah's front office known for moving assets, the writing is on the wall for a roster shakeup. In this instance, buck the watchlist and add him immediately if he's available.