Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Brief (Part I): Saves aplenty to go around with the Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks

A.J. Puk has recorded both of Arizona's saves and appears to be the 1A in a committee with Justin Martinez. Puk posted a 1.72 ERA with a 0.75 WHIP and a 30.0 K-BB% as a reliever last season, so he's capable of running away with the job. However, the lefty has been less effective against righties (3.80 FIP) than LHB (2.73) throughout his career, and Martinez has a 45.0 K-BB% and a -0.92 FIP over three appearances to open the season. Martinez has some of the best stuff in baseball, so expect the two to split saves moving forward.

Atlanta Braves

The Braves entered as the team most due for positive regression this season, yet they are on pace to go 0-162. Rasiel Iglesias could be a buy-low candidate in your league.

Boston Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman could still be used in high-leverage situations at times, but he's emerged as the clear favorite to close in Boston. Liam Hendriks struggled to get his velocity back during spring and is on the IL, whereas Chapman continues to look good after being one of baseball's best relievers after the All-Star break last year. Chapman has top-10 fantasy closer upside.

Chicago Cubs

Ryan Pressley has recorded two of Chicago’s three saves, but his 2.25 ERA comes with a 7.14 SIERA. He owns a 1:4 K:BB ratio over four innings while flashing the lowest velocity (93.6 mph) of his career. Pressley remains the favorite to close for the Cubs, but Porter Hodge looms. Hodge is available in more than 80% of Yahoo leagues.

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have yet to record a save this season, and opportunities will likely remain limited. Mike Clevinger looks like the favorite to close for Chicago, but he’s been used in the eighth inning and hasn’t been overly effective early on.

Cincinnati Reds

Emilio Pagán has emerged as Cincinnati's preferred ninth-inning option. He lost 30 pounds over the offseason, but projection systems are bearish moving forward. Alexis Díaz is coming off a down season and has his own concerns, but he'll regain the closer's role once he's off the IL. Manager Terry Francona has historically used a full-time closer, so Díaz (73% rostered) is well worth stashing in fantasy leagues.

Colorado Rockies

Seth Halvorsen has recorded the Rockies’ lone save to open the season. Victor Vodnik is still in the mix, and Coors Field remains a hurdle, but Halvorsen (23% rostered) is the preferred fantasy option in Colorado’s bullpen.

Detroit Tigers

Detroit’s closing situation remains undecided, but Tommy Kahnle has emerged as the favorite for saves. Beau Brieske pitched in the sixth inning during his last appearance, while Kahnle closed out the Tigers’ win. Kahnle has injury risk, but he’s an effective pitcher who should take over Detroit’s ninth-inning role. Kahnle should be added almost universally in fantasy, yet he’s still available in more than 90% of Yahoo leagues.

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels surprisingly lead the league in save opportunities despite having played fewer games than most teams. Given his modest ADP and locked-in role as closer (compared to the chaos throughout the league), Kenley Jansen looks like one of the very best RP fantasy picks this year.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tanner Scott won’t be used as a traditional closer, but he’s recorded two of the Dodgers’ four saves and is the favorite to work the ninth inning. Control is usually Scott’s biggest concern, but he’s yet to walk a batter this season over five innings. However, his K% (21.1) is also way down, and his average fastball velocity (95.9 mph) is a career low.

It's a tiny sample but worth monitoring given the Dodgers' alternatives; Kirby Yates owns a 64.3 K-BB% and a -1.67 FIP over his first four appearances. Yates' 50.0% CSW ranks first among 205 qualified relievers. The Dodgers are going to provide a ton of save opportunities to go around in Los Angeles.

Miami Marlins

Anthony Bender has recorded Miami’s lone save this season, and he’s also likely the team’s best reliever. Calvin Faucher entered the season as the slight favorite to close for the Marlins, but he’s posted an ugly -7.1 K-BB% over his first three appearances. Bender posted the fourth-best CSW (35.2%) among 144 qualified relievers when he was a rookie in 2021, and he recorded a 3.21 SIERA last season, so he can pitch when healthy. Bender is available in a whopping 97% of Yahoo leagues. Go add him.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers are one of just three teams (Twins and Orioles the others) yet to produce a save opportunity this season. Trevor Megill entered the year as the favorite to close in Milwaukee, and he’s been dominant over three appearances. Megill struggled in the second half of last year (10.0 K-BB%, 4.51 FIP), but he sports a 5:0 K:BB ratio with a 43.8% CSW over 2.1 innings. Megill pitched the ninth inning of Wednesday’s tied game, suggesting he’s the preferred option to close (Milwaukee could no longer have a save opportunity as the home team in the game).