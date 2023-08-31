Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview: The Blue Jays offense could finally fly high

This is going to be a great weekend for active fantasy baseball managers, as there are plenty of streaming options among both hitters and pitchers. And with just over four weeks remaining in the regular season, managers should not be afraid to cut average players in order to find streaming options who will be better in the near future.

After all, we are far too late in the season for patience to pay off.

Top waiver-wire pickups to add

Davis Schneider (2B, Toronto Blue Jays, 21%)

All Schneider does is hit. The 24-year-old received sporadic playing time during parts of August, but the combination of an injury to Matt Chapman and a .426/.526/.894 slash line has led manager John Schneider to put his namesake in the lineup on a regular basis in the past week. With three games looming at hitter-friendly Coors Field and plenty of struggling clubs awaiting after that series, Schneider should stay hot in the coming weeks.

Danny Jansen (C, Toronto Blue Jays, 16%)

Jansen is a good fit for those who stream catchers, as he will spend the weekend at Coors Field and will get his preferred matchup (vs. LHP) on Saturday and Sunday. The slugger is a top-12 catcher in both home runs and RBIs, and he has been hitting in premium lineup spots in recent games.

Triston Casas (1B, Boston Red Sox, 58%)

Casas, who sits in a tie for 21st in the Majors with 12 home runs since July 1, should be rostered in far more leagues. The lefty slugger has been more than a one-dimensional hitter this summer, as he has also batted .318 during the two-month time span. With Boston set to face three subpar Royals right-handers this weekend, this is the perfect time for managers to right a wrong by adding Casas to their squad.

Tarik Skubal (SP, Detroit Tigers, 49%)

Forget Skubal’s 3.93 ERA, which has been heavily impacted by one bad July start. The left-hander has been terrific since returning from the IL in early July, logging a 59:10 K:BB ratio across 50.1 innings. Skubal should continue to roll this weekend against a White Sox offense that ranks 27th in OPS since the All-Star break.

Matchups to Target

Blue Jays @ Rockies

The Blue Jays were inconsistent offensively during August but are in prime position to change their fortunes at the outset of September. The Rockies (5.53 team ERA) will start left-handers on Saturday and Sunday, which makes Danny Jansen (16% rostered) and Davis Schneider (21%) the top waiver wire options.

Red Sox @ Royals

The Red Sox should feast on three Royals starters who each own an ERA over 5.20. With all three hurlers throwing from the right side, Alex Verdugo (81%) and Triston Casas (58%) are must-start players in shallow leagues. In 12-team formats, Wilyer Abreu (4%) can be considered.

Cubs @ Reds

With four games over three days at homer-happy Great American Ball Park, players on the Cubs and Reds are both appealing options. In terms of Cubs, Seiya Suzuki (64%) should be started in virtually all leagues, and Yan Gomes (10%) is an option for those who stream catchers. From the Reds, TJ Friedl (58%) is a great option, while Christian Encarnacion-Strand (34%) can be streamed in 12-team leagues.

Astros vs. Yankees

It still feels weird to stream hitters against the Yankees, and I need to note that New York ranks first in reliever ERA. But all three Yankee starters this weekend have logged an ERA over 5.00, and Houston has the offensive firepower to take advantage of these vulnerable starters. Chas McCormick (74%) and Yainer Díaz (60%) should be active in all leagues. Mauricio Dubón (14%) is someone to consider for the weekend in 12-team formats.

Matchups to Avoid

Mets vs. Mariners

Seattle has pitched well all season and especially of late, and the guess here is that the Mets do not have the firepower to change that trend. Aside from Francisco Lindor, all Mets should be benched in leagues of 12 teams or less.

Guardians vs. Rays

Cleveland’s meager offense is unlikely to score many runs against a Rays pitching staff that will feature three effective right-handed starters this weekend. José Ramírez is the only must-start Guardian.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are the best streamers from Friday to Sunday, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.

Tarik Skubal @ CWS (Sunday, 49)

Zack Littell @ CLE (Saturday, 17)

James Paxton @ KC (Friday, 56)

Kenta Maeda @ TEX (Sunday, 54)

Jordan Wicks @ CIN (Friday, 14)

Brandon Williamson vs. CHC (Sunday, 29)

Griffin Canning @ OAK (Saturday, 22)

J.P. Sears vs. LAA (Friday, 12)

Paul Blackburn vs. LAA (Saturday, 22)

Dakota Hudson vs. PIT (Friday, 13)

Logan Allen vs. TB (Saturday, 38)

Dallas Keuchel @ TEX (Saturday, 3)

Reese Olson @ CWS (Saturday, 4)

Michael Kopech vs. DET (Sunday, 18)

Jameson Taillon @ CIN (Saturday, 33)

Cole Irvin @ ARI (Friday, 10)