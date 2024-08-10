Falcons rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. makes preseason debut, mixes good and bad plays

After one preseason game the Atlanta Falcons aren't taking any victory laps on their controversial Michael Penix Jr. draft pick. But they're also not having any buyer's remorse.

Penix was up and down in his first NFL preseason action. He had some nice plays like a deep pass that went for 41 yards. He also missed a few throws he likely wants back. That's to be expected for a rookie in his first NFL snaps. It was perfectly fine for a preseason debut.

Penix completed 9-of-16 passes for 104 yards in about a quarter and a half of work on Friday night against the Miami Dolphins. He looked like he belonged on an NFL field, albeit with a few things to improve upon.

Kirk Cousins said he wanted to get some snaps in the preseason opener, but the coaching staff decided otherwise. Cousins is coming off a torn Achilles and the Falcons don't want to risk playing him in a first preseason game.

That gave the stage to Penix, the surprising eighth overall pick of the NFL Draft. Penix isn't expected to get much action for the Falcons once the regular season starts, unless Cousins is injured or completely ineffective, so the preseason will be his only guaranteed chance to make an impression.

Penix completed his first pass but that set up a third down, and on that third down he tried a deep pass down the right sideline and threw it a little too far. It was incomplete and Atlanta punted.

Penix didn't get much of a chance on Atlanta's second drive. His second-down pass was complete but fumbled by receiver Chris Blair and recovered by the Dolphins.

Penix and Blair hooked up for a nice big play right after Blair's fumble. Penix showed nice touch on a deep pass, Blair grabbed it and the Falcons had 41 yards. That was the highlight of the night for the rookie QB.

Penix had some mistakes. He threw too high to Casey Washington on an open pass early in the first quarter. He rushed a third-down pass under pressure that was thrown too far and incomplete, setting up a field goal.

Penix had a shot at his first NFL preseason touchdown late in the first quarter, after a Falcons interception. His pass to tight end John FitzPatrick almost got in the end zone but Fitzpatrick was tackled at the 1-yard line. Penix's fade pass to Casey Washington was overthrown. On fourth down the Falcons went for it, handed off from the 1-yard line and scored.

The Falcons' first drive of the second quarter didn't go far, with Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham getting a quick jump on an out route by Penix on third down. Needham knocked it away and Atlanta punted.

The Falcons have said that Penix will play a lot this preseason and Cousins is unlikely to play any preseason games. That will be good for Penix, because his opportunities could be sparse once September rolls around.